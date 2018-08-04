POLL: Black Support For Trump Nearly Doubles Since Last Year

Rasmussen’s daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Friday showed a significant spike in support from the black community, nearly doubling President Trump’s support among that demographic from this time last year.

Trump hit a 29% approval rating among blacks, up from just 15% in August of 2017.

Just this week, the president was praised by some black leaders for his initiatives regarding prison reform and his “pro-black” policies. Black unemployment has dropped considerably under Trump, hitting a record low of 5.9% in May. – READ MORE

