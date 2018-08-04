Politics Sports
Former WWE star Glenn ‘Kane’ Jacobs wins mayoral race in Tennessee
If there were championship belts for winning mayoral elections, former professional wrestler Glenn Jacobs would be wearing one.
The former WWE superstar, known as Kane, has won the race for mayor in Tennessee’s third-largest county. Jacobs handily defeated Democrat Linda Haney, with most of the votes counted in Knox County on Thursday, according to unofficial returns.
Glenn Jacobs, aka WWE pro wrestler Kane, declares victory in Knox County mayoral race https://t.co/iluarjS1ID pic.twitter.com/si35UIxu7b
— knoxnews (@knoxnews) August 3, 2018
Haney, who ran small businesses with her husband before retiring, was considered an underdog in the deep-red county.
Congratulations to @KaneWWE on being elected Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee! https://t.co/I4E5YQhYCC
— WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2018
At his watch party, Jacobs, a Republican, claimed his victory while reminding his constituents that when he first announced his bid for mayor, he was greeted with “pretty resounding laughter” from some politicians, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel. – READ MORE
