Melania Trump Spox: Boycott T.I. over ‘Disgusting’ Music Video

Stephanie Grisham, Spokeswoman For First Lady Melania Trump, Called Out Rapper-actor T.i. Over His “disgusting” Rap Video Featuring Mrs. Trump As A Nude Stripper Dancing On A Resolute Desk In A Fake Oval Office.

“How is this acceptable,” Grisham tweeted at T.I. while calling for a boycott of the Ant-Man and the Wasp star.

The Atlanta-based rapper took his criticism of Kanye West and President Donald Trump’s Oval Office confab to a whole new level, tweeting a one-minute music video Friday featuring the faux first lady in the buff. Though dragging Melania Trump into the beef upped the ante. – READ MORE