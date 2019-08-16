Ex-Miami mayor says he doesn’t know how Epstein got his number

Former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine — a longtime friend of Bill Clinton — says he’s at a loss for how he ended up in Jeffrey Epstein’s “little black book,” according to a report.

“Think I met him possibly only two or three times, but briefly maybe over 15 years ago at events,” Levine told the Miami New Times in a text message about the late pedophile and accused sex trafficker.

“Never had a friendship or business relationship with him. Don’t remember ever giving him my full contact info but possibly did give him my contact card,” he added.

Epstein’s book, which was published by the now-defunct website Gawker in 2015, contained hundreds of names of celebrities and pols, including Levine — and 13 of his contacts.

Some of those contacts include numbers for people listed as Levine’s driver and two housekeepers, the news outlet reported. Asked how Epstein obtained those contacts, Levine said he had no clue.

“[W]hen I read it, I was also surprised,” he said. “I truly just don’t know.” – READ MORE