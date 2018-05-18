POLL: Americans’ Satisfaction at Its Highest Point Since 2005

A new Gallup poll reveals 37 percent of Americans are satisfied with the way things are going in the country today. That figure matches American’s outlook right before the November 2016 election, but is the highest mark since September 2005.

The latest results are based on a May 1-10 Gallup poll, which was conducted after North Korea announced it will end testing of nuclear weapons and engage in diplomatic talks with the U.S. The higher satisfaction recorded this month also followed the release of the April U.S. jobs report, showing unemployment at 3.9%, the lowest since 2000.

Satisfaction now exactly matches the historical average of 37% dating back to Gallup’s initial measurement of this question in 1979. On an annual basis, the percentage satisfied has been below 30% each year since 2005, including 27% in 2017.

So far in 2018, an average of 32% of Americans have been satisfied, still below the historical average for the entire trend. Sub-30% ratings in January, March and April have offset the relatively high satisfaction this month (37%) and in February (36%). The February reading came after President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, in which he touted recently passed tax cuts and the country’s economic progress. – READ MORE

