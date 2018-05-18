True Pundit

Politics TV

Pelosi on Trump’s MS-13 Comments: “Calling People Animals is Not a Good Thing” (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi criticized President Trump’s characterization of violent MS-13 gang members during her weekly press conference on Thursday, after Trump had referred to members of MS-13 as “animals” during a roundtable event on Wednesday.

During a roundtable discussion with California leaders opposing the state’s “sanctuary state laws”, Trump said, “we have people coming into the country … You wouldn’t believe how bad these people are. These aren’t people. These are animals.” Trump was apparently referring to members of MS-13. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Pelosi on Trump’s MS-13 Comments: “Calling People Animals is Not a Good Thing”
Pelosi on Trump’s MS-13 Comments: “Calling People Animals is Not a Good Thing”

"Calling people animals is not a good thing."

ntknetwork.com ntknetwork.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: