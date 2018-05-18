Hillary Clinton Returns to the DNC for Her Biggest Paid Speech, Ever

Former Secretary of State and two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will be giving her highest priced paid speech ever this evening when she addresses the Democratic National Committee (DNC) Women’s Leadership Forum in Washington, D.C.

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) is effectively paying Clinton nearly $1 million to speak at the Women’s Leadership Forum, an annual Democrat fundraiser, on Thursday.

The DNC and Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) have paid Clinton’s political organization, “Onward Together,” nearly $900,000 for list acquisitions.

The Washington Free Beacon reported:

“The DNC, which is in the midst of facing financial hardships, conjured up $300,000 on Jan. 8 to pay Onward Together, Clinton’s group, for “list acquisition,” according to the FEC filings.”

“The DCCC also paid hundreds of thousands to Clinton’s “resistance” group for “generic committee list rental” between mid-December and late January.”

“On Dec. 12, the DCCC disbursed $286,689.34 to Onward Together for the list rentals. In January, two more payments were made to Clinton’s group in the amounts of $139,242.20 and $145,882.40 for the rentals.” – READ MORE

