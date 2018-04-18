POLL: Americans’ Record-High Concern About Gun Control In March Plunged In April

As the Valentine’s Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School recedes from the present into the past, it appears that Americans have taken the issue of gun control off the front burner as the second most-important issue to them and lowered it behind illegal immigration and race relations on the scale.

A new Gallup poll found that after March, when the issue of gun control soared to a record high of 13% as the most important issue to Americans, trailing only Americans’ dissatisfaction with government, which stood at 22%, in April only 6% of Americans felt guns and gun control were the most important problem they faced, trailing dissatisfaction with government at 23%, immigration and illegal immigration at 11%, and race relations at 7%.

Those four issues were followed by the economy and unifying the country, both at 5%, and health care/hospitals, unemployment/jobs, and national security, at 4%. – READ MORE

