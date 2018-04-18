Politics
Pennsylvania House Passes Bill Banning Abortions On Babies With Down Syndrome
As people with Down syndrome are quickly being exterminated by the scourge of abortion, some states have stepped up efforts to protect them.
Joining the effort is the state of Pennsylvania, where the state House has now passed a bill to ban discriminatory abortions on babies with Down syndrome. After passing with a 139-56 vote, the bill will now move on to the state Senate.
According to LifeNews, current Pennsylvania law allows a woman to “have an abortion prior to 24 weeks for any reason except sex selection. State House Bill 2050 would expand that exception to include a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome.”
Currently, only four states have similar laws: Indiana, Louisiana, Ohio and North Dakota. – READ MORE
