Kirsten Gillibrand Reveals She’s Interested in a 2020 Run

New York Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand announced during a taping of Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” on Tuesday night that she has formed an exploratory committee for a 2020 presidential run — reversing her previous reassurances that she would continue to serve in the Senate instead.

Gillibrand, 52, will be entering an increasingly crowded field of Democrats seeking to unseat President Donald Trump.

She spoke largely in generalities on Tuesday, as she vowed to take on powerful “special interests” and work on behalf of children.

“I’m filing an exploratory committee for president of the United States, tonight,” Gillibrand said, holding Colbert’s hands as she spoke, in a video posted by CBS Tuesday afternoon. “I’m going to run for president of the United States because as a young mom, I’m going to fight for other people’s kids as hard as I would fight for my own — which is why I believe health care should be a right, not a privilege.”

Less than three months ago, Gillibrand promised when asked directly about her possible White House ambitions that “I will serve my six-year term” in the Senate, rather than run for the presidency.- READ MORE