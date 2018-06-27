Politics
Poll: 59% fear violence from Trump haters, 31% predict civil war
The division in the United States that has escalated into the organized harassment of presidential aides has six in 10 worried about the violence from anti-Trump advocates and nearly a third fearing it will end in civil war.
The latest survey from Rasmussen Reports found that 59 percent of all voters “are concerned that those opposed to President Trump’s policies will resort to violence.”
And, added Rasmussen, 31 percent believe “it’s likely that the United States will experience a second civil war sometime in the next five years.” – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
The division in the United States that has escalated into the organized harassment of presidential aides has six in 10 worried about the violence from anti-Trump advocates and nearly a third fearing it will end in civil war.