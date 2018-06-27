Politics Security
LISTEN: Audio of DNC Meeting Captures Democrat Leaders’ Temper Tantrums in Reaction to Kennedy Retirement
This is gold.
Today is amazing. But it’s even better with this audio recording from inside a DNC Committee, where they first learned of Kennedy’s impending retirement. It’s okay to play it three times.
How it sounded inside a DNC committee meeting the moment Justice Kennedy’s retirement was announced pic.twitter.com/6S9uO2JGzQ
— David Siders (@davidsiders) June 27, 2018
Louder With Crowder