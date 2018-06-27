LISTEN: Audio of DNC Meeting Captures Democrat Leaders’ Temper Tantrums in Reaction to Kennedy Retirement

This is gold.

Today is amazing. But it’s even better with this audio recording from inside a DNC Committee, where they first learned of Kennedy’s impending retirement. It’s okay to play it three times.

How it sounded inside a DNC committee meeting the moment Justice Kennedy’s retirement was announced pic.twitter.com/6S9uO2JGzQ — David Siders (@davidsiders) June 27, 2018

