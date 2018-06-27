Uncategorized
Justice Kennedy is Retiring; Trump Gets New Pick for Supreme Court
Liberal heads just exploded.
Again.
President Trump will get a new Supreme Court pick.
And one far more conservative than often radical and left-leaning Justice Kennedy.
Kennedy’s replacement will be Trump’s second pick on the court.
ALERT: justice kennedy is retiiring
— Robert Barnes (@scotusreporter) June 27, 2018
BREAKING: JUSTICE ANTHONY KENNEDY IS RETIRING EFFECTIVE JULY 31 #SCOTUS
— Richard Wolf (@richardjwolf) June 27, 2018