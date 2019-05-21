Politics And Coffee? Dunkin’ Donuts Exec Has Opposite Message Of Rival Starbucks.

Dunkin’ Donuts wants to give you your coffee and make you happy, and not aggressively push a political agenda on you like rival Starbucks, an executive from Dunkin’ Donuts reportedly said on Monday at an annual meeting of trademark law professors in Boston.

“We are not [S]tarbucks, we aren’t political — we aren’t gonna put stuff on our cups to start conversations,” said Dunkin’ Donuts executive Drayton Martin, according to law professor Alexandra J. Roberts.

“We don’t want to engage you in political conversation, we want to get you in and out of our store in seconds. It’s donuts and ice cream — just be happy,” added Martin.

Roberts clarified that Martin made the remark at an academic lunch for trademark professors at the Boston-based gathering.