Barr Warns Lawmakers Making the President ‘An Errand Boy for Congress’ Will Lead to a ‘Divided’ Nation

In an interview published Monday by the Wall Street Journal, Barr defended the office of the presidency itself, saying that he believed the “rules were changed” to target Trump, blasting the Democrats’ attacks against the president as “damaging” to our nation’s highest office in the future.

“I felt the rules were being changed to hurt Trump,” Barr told the Wall Street Journal. “And I thought it was damaging for the presidency over the long haul.”

The attorney general continued on to laud the Trump administration for having “done what it was supposed to do” by “provid leadership and direction” when confronted by the different challenges facing them in their tenure.

“At every grave juncture the presidency has done what it is supposed to do, which is to provide leadership and direction. If you destroy the presidency and make it an errand boy for Congress, we’re going to be a much weaker and more divided nation.”

Barr has come under fire by the Democrats in recent weeks for not playing ball with them in their subpoena fight for the unredacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report into Russian election interference. – READ MORE