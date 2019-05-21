Steve Cohen: Clinton Nearly Impeached ‘Over Sex’ While Trump Is ‘Raping the Country’

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) claimed former President Bill Clinton was nearly impeached “over sex” while President Donald Trump is “raping the country.”

During a recent Democrat Steering and Policy Committee meeting, Cohen demanded that Democrats impeach President Trump, to which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) dismissed the notion, contending that it would distract from the Democrats’ messaging.

Cohen reportedly said that Clinton was going to get impeached over “sex,” while Trump is “raping the country.” Cohen later confirmed his inflammatory remarks to Politico.

Cohen also said Pelosi was afraid that impeaching Trump might cost Democrats their House majority, to which Pelosi countered, saying, “This isn’t about politics at all. It’s about patriotism. It’s about the strength we need to have to see things through.”

