‘The Civil Rights Movement Has Turned Into the Civil Rights Industry’ — Writer Explains Why He Walked Away From Dems (VIDEO)

M. Adrian Norman, the founder of Right of Center Blog, explained in a video why he walked away from the Democratic Party and will “never ever” vote Democrat again.

“The civil rights movement has turned into the civil rights industry,” Norman began.

He spoke about his annoyance that there are political leaders that only want to get re-elected while capitalizing and monetizing on white guilt, saying that “all they do is blame white people.”

He asked how the disparity of income between blacks and whites has gotten worse since the 1950s and ’60s if the Democratic leadership and elected officials say they have Americans’ best interest at heart. – READ MORE

 

