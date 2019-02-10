Politico Tries To Defend Ocasio-Cortez: Doesn’t Matter That Her Proposals Are ‘Impossible’

On Thursday, amid much hype and fanfare, freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the “future” of the Democratic Party, unveiled her “Green New Deal” — and even the sympathetic media had a hard time figuring out how to report its proposals without opening up the self-described democratic socialist congresswoman to derision due to the plan’s goals of eliminating all use of fossil fuels, including natural gas, in ten years, creating so many high-speed railways that we can abolish planes, giving every American a job with a livable wage and “financial security” for those “unwilling to work,” — oh yeah, and abolishing “farting cows” (actual quote).

In a piece titled “The Impossible Green Dream of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez,” Politico’s Michael Grunwald offers his best attempt at a defense of the freshman Democrat’s highly anticipated, stunningly naive document. While Grunwald does acknowledge that all of her major proposals are, simply put, “impossible,” he says that “none of that matters.”

“Let’s get real: The United States is not going to achieve net-zero greenhouse-gas emissions in 10 years, the key goal of the Green New Deal resolution that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) unveiled Thursday,” Grunwald writes. “More real talk: America won’t get 100 percent of its power from zero-emissions sources within a decade, either, another audacious Green New Deal goal. And we’re not going to upgrade the energy efficiency of every single building in the country, as the resolution proposes. If we were getting all our energy from zero-emissions sources, it wouldn’t even make sense to try.”

Then he gets to the premise of his attempt to defend the embattled Democrat darling: “But here’s one more reality check: None of that really matters.”

Grunwald portrays the Green New Deal and AOC as a victim of an unfair “barrage of skepticism” from “well-intentioned fact-checkers, badly intentioned climate trolls, and desperate-to-look-savvy pundits, all focusing on the logistical and political impossibilities of transforming the economy as rapidly as the Green New Deal envisions.” The only problem is, he admits, “they’re right.” – READ MORE