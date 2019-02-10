Cory Booker compares Green New Deal to going to the moon, defeating Nazis (VIDEO)

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., defended his support of the controversial “Green New Deal” on Friday, by comparing the government-led push to overhaul the nation’s economy and energy sector to landing on the moon and defeating the Nazis in World War II.

“There’s a lot of people now going back on the Green New Deal, they’re like ‘oh it’s impractical, oh it’s too expensive, oh it’s all of this,'” he said at a stop in Mason City, Iowa. “If we used to govern our dreams that way, we would have never gone to the Moon. ‘God, that’s impractical. See that ball in the sky? That’s impractical.'”

“We are a nation that has done impossible things before and my parents taught me: ‘Reach for the moon, reach for the stars. Even if you come up short, at least you’re going to be hovering above the ground, you’ll be soaring young man. So we need to be bold again in America. We need to have dreams that other people say are impossible.”

Republicans immediately highlighted Booker’s remarks, with Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tweeting: “You can’t make this up.”

You can’t make this up. Cory “Spartacus” Booker says adopting the socialist “Green New Deal” would be like defeating the Nazis and putting a man on the moon.pic.twitter.com/QwqegeusJH — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) February 8, 2019

Booker, along with a host of other 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls, co-sponsored a nonbinding resolution unveiled Thursday by freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass.- READ MORE