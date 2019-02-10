Angry Robert De Niro Has Meltdown Outside Manhattan Courthouse

“Raging Bull” and “Goodfellas” star Robert De Niro had a bit of a meltdown in front of cameras on Thursday afternoon following a court date in which the actor was trying to hash out the details of his impending divorce.

De Niro left the Manhattan courthouse to find that his driver was not there to pick him up.

The director called the driver and began yelling into his phone in front of cameras — while trying to shield his face with a newspaper.

“You’re not in front! You’re not where you dropped us off,” De Niro yelled into his phone, according to Page Six.

The New York Daily News captured part of the action outside the courthouse. De Niro was angry with the driver because he was mobbed by reporters and photographers the moment he left the building

“On Worth Street! Then you’d see all the photographers here! You’re not where you dropped us off!” De Niro yelled into his phone.

De Niro's lawyer eventually convinced him to wait for his car inside the courthouse, away from cameras.