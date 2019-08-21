Facebook Bans “Women For Trump” Ads

With 14 months or so to go until the election, it appears Facebook has drawn a very clear line on what ads are and are not allowed on its precious safe-space.

As President Trump attempts to build support among women, tech site Gizmodo proudly reports that Facebook has banned Trump’s pro-women re-election ads.

The ad contravenes Facebook’s advertising guidelines which list thirty varieties of prohibited content, including “Asserting or implying Personal Attributes” – which includes gender (which includes being a “woman”)…

So, it would appear that daring to imply/infer the women in the image are women triggered Facebook's pre-crime algos and got the harmless advertisement banned from the social media site.