Police Union Refuses to Endorse Warren Over Her Attacks on Law Enforcement

One of Boston’s largest police unions has refused to endorse Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) in her bid for re-election this year, citing the senator’s “derogatory” attacks on law enforcement.
Last week, the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association announced it could not support Warren because her tenure in the Senate and comments rebuking the criminal justice system as “racist” prove she doesn’t “stand” with law enforcement, according to the Boston Herald.
The union, which represents over 1,500 law enforcement officers, has opted to endorse Warren’s Republican challenger, Geoff Diehl, instead.
“We hope (this endorsement) helps get him elected,” the union’s president Mike Leary said. “We stand with the people who stand with us and Elizabeth Warren has made derogatory comments to law enforcement and we can’t stand with her for that.” – READ MORE