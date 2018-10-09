INSANE: After Kavanaugh Confirmation, Crazed NYT Op-Ed Argues White Women Are The Problem

On Saturday, The New York Times ran one of the worst op-eds in the history of their often-execrable op-ed page: a piece by gender writer and professional useless person Alexis Grenell. That piece, titled “White Women, Come Get Your People,” is legitimately one of the most insulting and discriminatory pieces published in modern memory.

Grenell begins with the kind of purple writing that would earn a failing grade from most first-year undergraduates:

After a confirmation process where women all but slit their wrists, letting their stories of sexual trauma run like rivers of blood through the Capitol, the Senate still voted to confirm Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. With the exception of Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, all the women in the Republican conference caved, including Senator Susan Collins of Maine, who held out until the bitter end.

These women are gender traitors, to borrow a term from the dystopian TV series “The Handmaid’s Tale.” They’ve made standing by the patriarchy a full-time job. The women who support them show up at the Capitol wearing “Women for Kavanaugh” T-shirts, but also probably tell their daughters to put on less revealing clothes when they go out.

Well, she shouldn’t let her uterus do her thinking for her. But she does. She goes on to suggest that white women “put their racial privilege ahead of their second-class gender status” if they vote Republican – because all women must think like Grenell. Never mind that women are individual human beings – a proposition which was, at one point, the centerpiece of the feminist movement. No, they are merely widgets to be used in the battle against the so-called patriarchy.

Grenell suggests that white women are racist; that’s the only explanation for why they vote Republican more often – READ MORE