Kanye West and Trump Today at White House: Liberals Lose Their Minds … Again

Liberal Lose their minds — again — in 3, 2, 1 …

Kanye West will visit the White House on Thursday to have lunch with President Trump and meet Jared Kushner.

He’s set to discuss the “manufacturing resurgence in America, prison reform, how to prevent gang violence, and what can be done to reduce violence in Chicago,” according to White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

West, a noted Trump supporter, recently made waves with his appearance on NBC’s Saturday Night Live, prompting a presidential tweet. His wife, Kim Kardashian West, has visited the White House on multiple occasions this year, influencing the administration’s policy on clemency and prison reform. READ MORE:

