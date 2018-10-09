    True Pundit

    Entertainment Politics

    Kanye West and Trump Today at White House: Liberals Lose Their Minds … Again

    Posted on by
    Share:

    Liberal Lose their minds — again —  in 3, 2, 1 …

    Kanye West will visit the White House on Thursday to have lunch with President Trump and meet Jared Kushner.

    He’s set to discuss the “manufacturing resurgence in America, prison reform, how to prevent gang violence, and what can be done to reduce violence in Chicago,” according to White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

    West, a noted Trump supporter, recently made waves with his appearance on NBC’s Saturday Night Live, prompting a presidential tweet. His wife, Kim Kardashian West, has visited the White House on multiple occasions this year, influencing the administration’s policy on clemency and prison reform. READ MORE:

    Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

    $

    We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

    Select Payment Method
    Personal Info

    Donation Total: $1

    Kanye West to lunch with Trump at White House
    Kanye West to lunch with Trump at White House

    He'll also meet with Jared Kushner.

    Axios Axios
    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: