New York Times Changes Trump Headline After Liberal Outcry

The New York Times changed its front-page headline about President Donald Trump’s speech condemning white supremacy following a liberal outcry and threats to cancel subscriptions.

The paper tweeted out its early-edition headline about Trump’s address Monday in the wake of two mass shootings—one of which was motivated by a hatred for immigrants—reading “Trump Urges Unity Vs. Racism.” Trump told the nation, “In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry, and white supremacy. These sinister ideologies must be defeated.”

Tomorrow’s NYT print edition. Not sure “TRUMP URGES UNITY VS. RACISM” is how I would have framed the story. pic.twitter.com/quOibXsp32 — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) August 6, 2019

After progressives fumed, the newspaper changed the headline to “Assailing Hate But Not Guns” to frame the story more negatively around Trump resisting gun control.

