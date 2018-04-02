Entertainment
A Rhode Island nudist campground is seeking a lifeguard to save lives in the buff
Your dream summer job is hiring — if you like to work au naturel. A nudist campground in Rhode Island is looking for a new lifeguard.
Dyer Woods Nudist Campgrounds posted a notice on Facebook that they are hiring a non-surf certified lifeguard for a part-time position at its camp in Foster, Rhode Island.
The ideal applicant must have excellent communication skills, be good with children, and be OK with light pond maintenance, according to the job listing.
The 53-year-old camp is run by Jim Johnson, campground president, who says lifeguards are in short supply. “We don’t get a lot of response on it, but I know the state is hurting for lifeguards, too,” he told The Providence Journal. – READ MORE
Fox News