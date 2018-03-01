Police: Man Caught Stashing Crack Cocaine in Interrogation Room Ceiling (VIDEO)

A Nebraska man accused of filing a false police report found himself in more hot water after surveillance video caught him trying to stash cocaine in the interrogation room ceiling at the police station, authorities said.

Surveillance video at the Omaha Police Headquarters caught Thomas Hartman, 25, standing on a chair in the police interrogation room and allegedly attempting to hide crack cocaine in a ceiling tile, the Daily Mail reported.

Police took Hartman to the station for questioning for filing a false police report on his brother, Trentell Clifton. Hartman allegedly accused Clifton of stealing $700 cash and a smartphone, according to the incident report.

In the next room, Hartman’s 17-year-old girlfriend told authorities that she had been a sex trafficking victim under her boyfriend’s guidance. – READ MORE

