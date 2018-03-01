Barricaded Teacher Who Fired Gun Confessed to Woman’s Murder; School Officials, Police Knew He Was MENTALLY ILL

Why was this guy even allowed to teach children of any age?

Gun control?

How about teacher control?

Per the Times Free Press:

In recent years, however, Davidson seemed to struggle with mental health issues. In March 2016, according to an incident report, he told the Dalton police that he accidentally arranged to have a woman killed. He said he had an affair with his son’s girlfriend, and she had become pregnant with twins.

He said the woman seemed to be an abusive mother. He complained to his friends about her, and they promised to “take care” of her. He believed they killed her. But investigators could not find any evidence this woman existed. According to the report, Davidson said he took several medications for depression and had just gotten out of the hospital.

“We never found any reason to believe she existed or that any of it ever happened,” Dalton Police Department spokesman Bruce Frazier told the Times Free Press on Wednesday night.

Here is the police report from that incident:

In 2017, police said in another report last year that officers found Davidson during a school day sitting on the curb of a street, conscious but unresponsive and being held up by two school staff members. He was again taken to a hospital. Per Time.

Here is the police report from that incident:

