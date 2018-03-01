Mueller’s team reportedly probing Trump’s business dealings in Russia

Special counsel Robert Mueller is reportedly investigating President Trump’s personal business dealing with Russia, potentially crossing a red line that Mr. Trump had drawn.

Citing “three people familiar with the matter,” CNN reported Tuesday evening that Mr. Mueller had been asking witnesses about Mr. Trump’s ties to Russia even before he announced his campaign for president.

The subjects, according to two of the sources, included “the timing of Trump’s decision to seek the presidency, potentially compromising information the Russians may have had about him, and why efforts to brand a Trump Tower in Moscow fell through,” CNN wrote.

Some of the sources cautioned that it wasn’t obvious from the line of questioning what Mr. Mueller may have, or thinks he has, about possible wrongdoing by the then-tycoon. – READ MORE

