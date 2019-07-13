Police investigating vandalism of Megan Rapinoe World Cup posters as a possible hate crime

The New York Police Department is investigating poster vandalism as a possible hate crime.

The posters in question feature U.S. soccer player Megan Rapinoe — an openly gay activist and vocal critic of President Donald Trump and his administration — with demeaning words and phrases scrawled across her face and body.

The posters — put up in celebration of the U.S. women’s soccer team World Cup win — were reportedly discovered in a subway station on Monday.

On Wednesday, CNN reported that the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force began an investigation into the posters with offending messages this week.

"The New York Police Department's Hate Crime Task Force is investigating after posters of USA soccer star Megan Rapinoe were vandalized in a subway station," the outlet reported. "Eight posters featuring Rapinoe in her U.S. Women's National Team jersey included homophobic and defamatory slurs along with the phrase 'Screw this ho."