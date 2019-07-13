Paul Ryan Reportedly Burns Trump in New Book: “He Didn’t Know Anything About Government”

Paul Ryan has been out of elected life for a few months now and a new book sheds a bit of light on the former Speaker of the House’s sometimes rocky relationship with Donald Trump.

In the book, American Carnage, author Tim Albrerta writes that Ryan admits that Trump was clueless about how to run the country. A copy of the book was obtained and reviewed by the Washington Post in a report that ran on Thursday.

Ryan reportedly recalled, “I told myself I gotta have a relationship with to help him get his mind right,” adding, “because, I’m telling you, he didn’t know anything about government.”

The former Wisconsin lawmaker even said, “I wanted to scold him all the time.”

And Ryan had broader criticisms of Trump and the way that the president is representing the American elected official, saying "we have a responsibility to try and rebuild. Don't call a woman a 'horse face.' Don't cheat on your wife. Don't cheat on anything. Be a good person. Set a good example."