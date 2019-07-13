Graham: Republicans likely to take back the House in 2020

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. advised President Trump to “be quiet” and show up for reelection in 2020, responding to policies that Democrats are proposing and infighting within their party.

Graham expressed optimism for Trump in the 2020 elections. He offered unsolicited advice to the president and said “be quiet” and let the Democrats continue their talk of decriminalizing border crossing and free health care for illegal immigrants.

Graham also responded to infighting within the Democratic Party, particularly between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

"I think Republicans are more likely to take the House because of this breakdown because there are 31 Democrats that hold congressional seats where President Trump won their congressional district," Graham said.


