Police In Florida Town Will No Longer Respond To ‘Non-Violent’ 911 Calls

Police in St. Petersburg, Florida, announced Thursday they will no longer send an officer for non-violent 911 calls.

Instead, the St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) said they would be creating a new division within the department – the Community Assistance Liaison (CAL). The SPPD said it planned to retain “a social service agency to respond to non-violent calls for service from the public.”

press release from the SPPD said that in 2019, “the Police Department responded to approximately 12,700 calls for service on the above issues (out of a total of 259,800 calls for service).”

The new CAL department will now handle the above calls instead of trained police officers. The new division will also replace a previous commitment to hire an additional 25 officers over the next two years. – READ MORE

