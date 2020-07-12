Police In Florida Town Will No Longer Respond To ‘Non-Violent’ 911 Calls

Police in St. Petersburg, Florida, announced Thursday they will no longer send an officer for non-violent 911 calls.

Instead, the St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) said they would be creating a new division within the department – the Community Assistance Liaison (CAL). The SPPD said it planned to retain “a social service agency to respond to non-violent calls for service from the public.”

A press release from the SPPD said that in 2019, “the Police Department responded to approximately 12,700 calls for service on the above issues (out of a total of 259,800 calls for service).”

The new CAL department will now handle the above calls instead of trained police officers. The new division will also replace a previous commitment to hire an additional 25 officers over the next two years. – READ MORE

