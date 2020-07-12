Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly ‘has tapes of two prominent U.S. politicians having sex with minors’

Some very powerful people are undoubtedly in full panic mode right now after a former friend of Ghislaine Maxwell, the alleged former madam of Jeffrey Epstein, claimed that the British socialite “has tapes of two prominent US politicians having sex with minors.”

The friend is a former jewel robber who used the pseudonym William Steel, and he claimed that Maxwell and Epstein “forced” him to watch the footage as they wanted to convince him of their “power.” He also alleged to have seen clips of various “celebrities” and “world figures” having “threesomes, even orgies” with minors.

This comes days after Maxwell was arrested by the FBI on charges related to her allegedly grooming three young girls, one as young as 14, to be sexually abused by Epstein.

“They wanted to convince me of their power and who they held in their grip. They boasted about ‘owning’ powerful people,” Steel told The Sun. “I saw videos of very powerful people – celebrities, world figures – in those videos having sex, threesomes, even orgies with minors.”

“Ghislaine was more into showing me those than Jeff,” he explained. “When you’re in a situation like that, you have to pretend to be non- judgmental. But it was shocking.”

He added that there are two “high-profile” American politicians who were in videos with minors.

“I saw videos and photos of people having sex with various young girls and with Jeff,” Steel said. “There was footage of two very high-profile society figures and an under-age girl together. Two high-profile American politicians were also in different videos with minors.” – READ MORE

