WATCH: CNN Makes Fun of Trump Drinking Water, Cuomo Claims to Drink ‘Like A Man’

CNN made fun of President Donald Trump on Tuesday using both hands to take a drink of water during his speech a day earlier.

Alisyn Camerota said Trump’s drinking moment during his remarks on the country’s national security strategy grabbed social media’s attention Tuesday morning, comparing it to how Trump drank with both hands a month ago.

“That is the sippy-cup grip that you’re using right now,” Cuomo said. – READ MORE

