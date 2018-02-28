True Pundit

Police arrest church burglary suspect after finding his wallet at the scene of the crime

Cass County prosecutors charged a 20-year-old man in a burglary at a Creighton church. Investigators had little trouble determining a suspect. He left his wallet at the scene of the crime.

James Flint Cornett is charged with 2nd degree burglary in the Saturday break-in at Creighton United Methodist Church at 208 D. Street.

Court documents say Cornett broke a basement window and entered the church. Investigators at the scene said when they went into the basement, they saw a wallet lying in the broken glass. Inside was Cornett’s driver’s license.

Court records say the items stolen were a 55-inch flat screen TV valued at $1,000 and a Canon printer/copier valued at $500, along with about $100 worth of groceries. – READ MORE

