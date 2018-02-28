Sen. Bob Corker Ends Speculation He Created, Says Will Not Seek Re-Election

Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) ended two weeks of media speculation he created when he floated the idea that he was having “second thoughts” about not running for re-election when his chief of staff told Politico the frequent critic of President Trump has decided he will not seek a third term in the U.S. Senate.

Corker’s decision clears the way for Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN-07) to secure the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate seat in Tennessee he currently occupies. It also sets up a general election battle between Blackburn and former Gov. Phil Bredesen, who has no opposition in the Democratic primary.

“He’s always believed and served as though he were only going to be in the Senate for two terms,” Corker’s chief of staff Todd Womack told Politico on Tuesday.

“And he was willing to listen to folks but he really believes the decision he made in September was the right one and is going to be leaving the Senate at the end of the year,” Womack added.

Corker’s decision came a little more than a month before the April 5 filing deadline for the U.S. Senate race in Tennessee. – READ MORE

