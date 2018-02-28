‘These Kids Mean A Lot To Me’ — Veteran Guards Indiana High School With AR-15 (VIDEO)

A Fort Wayne, Indiana man has decided to take school safety into his own hands by standing outside a high school while armed.

“I had to get up off my butt off the couch and come out here and keep an eye on these kids and these teachers they deserve it there they all deserve right to go home every night without fear of what’s gonna happen during the day,” Mark Cowan told a local news outlet.

“These kids mean a lot to me these teachers mean a lot to me and I’m you know I’m not in the school but this is my community and they need protected and our law enforcement, as good as it is can’t be everywhere so it’s people like myself and the other Oath Keepers is say I’m gonna take up that slack.”- READ MORE

