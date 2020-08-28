Police: 600 to 700 Take Part in ‘Violent and Destructive’ Protests in Oakland

Share:

Police said hundreds took part in “violent & destructive protests” Wednesday night in Oakland, California, over the shooting of Jacob Blake.

In a tweet just before 11:00 p.m., the Oakland Police Department (OPD) asked those attending the protest to “respect our community and local businesses by participating in peaceful demonstrations.”

However, the crowd began throwing objects and pointing lasers at officers not long after, the department wrote in a subsequent tweet:

Just after 12 a.m. on Thursday, rioters started breaking windows and setting fires.

“Some within the crowd are chanting ‘BURN IT DOWN’ as they ignite fireworks and set trash cans on fire,” the department wrote in another tweet. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2020 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.