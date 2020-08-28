The Next Nick Sandmann? Defamed Covington Kid’s Lawyer Takes Up the Case of Kyle Rittenhouse

On Thursday, L. Lin Wood, one of the lawyers who represented Nick Sandmann, the Covington Catholic High School student defamed by many media outlets, announced he would take up the case of Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old boy who opened fire at Kenosha rioters — apparently in self-defense — and was arrested under suspicion for first-degree intentional homicide. As in Sandmann’s case, many media outlets and political figures have demonized Rittenhouse, with some calling him a “white supremacist” despite the lack of any evidence.

“Thanks to ALL Freedom Loving Americans who responded to requests for contact information on Kyle Rittenhouse. We have connected with Kyle’s family & help is on the way. Kyle will have excellent legal representation. We owe him a legal defense,” Wood tweeted.

“Many others will need your help in coming days. Stay strong. Continue to speak truth. Continue to demand justice under our Constitution. Continue to be fearless,” the lawyer advised. “Most important of all, continue to pray for your fellow citizens. Pray for our President. Pray for our country. And always, always, always .”

(2) Many others will need your help in coming days. Stay strong. Continue to speak truth. Continue to demand justice under our Constitution. Continue to be fearless. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) August 27, 2020

On Tuesday night, Rittenhouse left his home in Antioch, Ill., and traveled 15 miles to Kenosha. He told reporters on the ground that he intended to defend property from the violent rioters who engaged in looting and arson across Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. He ended up shooting three people and killing two, and police arrested him on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --