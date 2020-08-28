Al Gore suggests military will remove Trump from office if he won’t concede on election night

When the Supreme Court resolved the 2000 presidential election in favor of George W. Bush, former Vice President Al Gore conceded defeat — something he doesn’t believe President Trump will do if he loses to Joe Biden in the Nov. 3 election.

In an interview with Reuters on Tuesday, Gore, a Democrat who served as Bill Clinton’s vice president, accused Trump of “attempting to put his knee on the neck of democracy” by attacking mail-in ballots and absentee voting.

“He seems to have no compunctions at all about trying to rip apart the social fabric and the political equilibrium of the American people, and he’s strategically planting doubts in advance,” Gore said. He called it a “despicable strategy.”

Gore narrowly lost the 2000 election to Bush, but the results remained in limbo for more than a month after Election Day, when the conservative-majority Supreme Court ruled 5-4 against Gore’s request for a Florida recount (Bush won the state by just 537 votes).

Gore, who won the nationwide popular vote but lost in the Electoral College, conceded the election to Bush on Dec 13.

“It turns out there’s no intermediate step between a final Supreme Court decision and violent revolution,” Gore said. “It seemed to me that respect for the rule of law and respect for the needs of American democracy were the orders of the day.

He added: “You can always explore the option of dragging something out, tearing the country apart, mobilizing partisans against one another in the streets and all of that, but it was not a wise course for our country.” – READ MORE

