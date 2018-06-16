Podesta to CNN’s Cuomo: Scrutiny Into Hillary Was Unwarranted (VIDEO)

Thursday on CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time, former Clinton Campaign Chairman John Podesta was invited by host Chris Cuomo to talk about the Inspector General’s Report released earlier that day. Podesta took the opportunity to argue that Hillary Clinton was the real victim.

In the fast-paced interview, Cuomo “TAKES ON JOHN PODESTA,” or so the chyron claimed. What really happened was Cuomo delivered a bunch of softball questions about the investigation into Clinton’s private email server. The first of these questions was if Podesta believed there was a “population” in the FBI that “didn’t like Clinton.” Podesta responded:

“I absolutely think that’s true. And I think that one of the things I heard from people who attended the House briefing today is that the matter of who was leaking out of the FBI field office, you know, Rudy Giuliani kept going on television saying I’ve heard from my sources in the FBI, da, da, da — that investigation is still ongoing with the inspector general. So, we’ll see where it lands at the end of the day. But, you know, the truth is, the facts are that he only hurt one candidate by reopening and then rapidly saying there was nothing there and closing — the email investigation on October 28th, ten days before the election, he absolutely damaged Hillary Clinton.” – READ MORE

