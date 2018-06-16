After IG Report, Donald Trump Signals War Against ‘Very Dishonest Intelligence’ Agencies

President Donald Trump Said Friday He Was In The Process Of Fighting A War With Agencies Like The Fbi, Citing Their “very Dishonest” Behavior In Their Investigations.

“I’m actually proud because I beat the Clinton dynasty. I beat Bush dynasty, and now I guess hopefully I’m in the process of beating very dishonest intelligence,” Trump said.

He said the FBI betrayed both Republicans and Democrats in the 2016 presidential election.

“[W]hat they did was incredible and a real insult to millions of people that voted in that election on both sides,” Trump said.

The president repeatedly attacked Comey, calling him “the ringleader of this whole den of thieves” at the FBI and said his actions were likely “criminal.”

He also mocked Comey for using a private email address to conduct business on the investigation of Hillary Clinton’s use of private email to conduct business.

“He had a private e-mail,” Trump marveled. “That was of all the things, that wasn’t to me maybe the most interesting. But it was probably the funniest.” – READ MORE

