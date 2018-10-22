PLEAS FOR CIVILITY MARK NEIL GORSUCH’S EARLY TENURE ON SUPREME COURT

Justice Neil Gorsuch has made pleas for good faith and civility a watch word of his early tenure on the U.S. Supreme Court, regularly decrying the decline of respect in civic life.

Gorsuch’s latest entreaty came Wednesday when he made a brief opening statement at a Supreme Court Historical Society lecture on former Chief Justice Charles Evans Hughes.

According to SCOTUSblog, Gorsuch lamented that decency, good will, and kindness are “under assault in our society right now, and in our profession,” and feared that appeals to dignity have become blasé. He went on to say that people may disagree sharply but share a deep sense of patriotism.

The justice hit a similar register when he delivered a luncheon address to The Fund for American Studies in September 2017, where he warned that acrimony would compromise core constitutional values.

“To be worthy of our First Amendment freedoms, we have to all adopt certain civil habits that enable others to enjoy them as well,” he added. “It’s no exaggeration to say, I think, that to preserve our civil liberties, we have to constantly work on being civil with one another.” – READ MORE