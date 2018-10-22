NEW YORK TIMES POLL HAS MARTHA MCSALLY AHEAD OF KYRSTEN SINEMA

The latest polling out of Arizona provides more indication that the race to become the state’s next U.S. senator is falling into GOP Rep. Martha McSally’s favor.

A New York Times/Siena College poll shows McSally beating Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema by two percentage points, 48 percent to 46 percent. The survey — conducted between Oct. 15 and 19 — reached out to 606 people across the state. It carries a margin of error of 4.2 percent, indicating the election is still a tossup.

While the race is still anyone’s game, the latest poll shows a change in direction for McSally. Over the summer, the Republican congresswoman and combat veteran was trailing Democrat Sinema by as much as double digits. However, the GOP nominee has since closed the gap, and is now leading in the Real Clear Politics average of recent surveys. In an ABC poll released Oct. 9, McSally lead by six percentage points.

Sinema's fall comes as more of her anti-war, extreme past has been unearthed, leading the Democratic congresswoman to fight off embarrassing headlines in the past few weeks.