PETA releases article claiming cow’s milk is the symbol of white supremacists

(Meredith) – People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has released an article detailing why they believe cow’s milk is the “perfect drink for supremacists.”

According to their article, “dairy milk has long been embraced as a symbol of white supremacy” and “is the perfect drink for all (even unwitting) supremacists.”

The organization goes on to list numerous reasons why they believe this is the case, including having control over the cow's body, "rape racks," and claiming the dairy industry spends millions on misleading ad campaigns.