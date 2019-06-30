Playboy Heir to Host Kamala Harris Fundraiser

One of the hosts of a just-announced fundraiser for Kamala Harris is Playboy founder Hugh Hefner’s youngest son, who has become increasingly vocal about politics and is launching a new website described as a combination of “Fifty Shades of Grey” and BuzzFeed.

The 27-year-old Cooper Hefner has already contributed the maximum allowed $5,600 to Harris, according to federal campaign records, and now he’s signed on to co-host a Hollywood fundraiser for her next month. According to his Instagram page, he’s already attended events with both Harris and South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg this year.

The increased political activity—records indicate his contribution to Harris and smaller one to Buttigieg were his first ever—come as he’s preparing to launch a new website called HefPost. The website will feature “everything from news to adult content” and has been described by CNN as “the millennial version of Playboy or maybe BuzzFeed and ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ combined.”

The website hasn’t launched yet, but it’s already active Twitter account appears to be teasing a potential interview with Harris in its cover photo, which can be viewed below. – READ MORE