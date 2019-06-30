Republican actor Jon Voight issues the classiest response after leftist actress Alyssa Milano blasts him for being an ‘F-lister’

In May, Milano called Voight a “has-been” and more after viewing a video the award-winning actor made about politics.

Sharing one of Voight’s videos that featured him praising the president, Milano wrote, “Now I understand why Republicans like to discredit actors and our political views. ‘Stay in your lane, Jon!’ ‘Has been!’ ‘F-lister trying to stay relevant!’ ‘Nobody cares what an out of touch actor thinks!'”

On Friday, the 80-year-old actor appeared on “Fox & Friends,” where he addressed Milano’s remarks.

“Darling Alyssa, God bless you,” he began. “I pray God sends His light of truth on all those with no truth about the Republicans, and about our President, and may God bless America.”

"People say a lot of things," Voight added, and pointed out that he was an entirely different person in the 1960s.