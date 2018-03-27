Planned Parenthood: ‘We need a Disney princess who’s had an abortion’

There is perhaps no greater juggernaut in the entertainment industry than the Walt Disney Company, most well-known for its animated movies, especially for “Disney Princesses.”

Each Disney princess is unique, serving as role models to millions of young girls across the world — so it seems inevitable that Planned Parenthood would try to exploit the “Princess” franchise to promote abortion.

Earlier today, one of Planned Parenthood’s affiliates, Planned Parenthood Keystone, took to Twitter to call for the Disney princess they would like to see in the future: a princess who was “pro-choice” and had an abortion. Unsurprisingly, the tweet almost immediately came under heavy criticism, even among those in support of abortion. The tweet was quickly deleted, but not before Live Action obtained a screenshot:

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1