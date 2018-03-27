DEM PANIC: American Samoa residents sue for citizenship

American Samoa residents are suing to earn citizenship at birth, The Associated Press reported Tuesday.

Residents of the U.S. territory aren’t considered citizens, but are recognized as U.S. nationals.

This means the residents are not permitted to vote, sponsor relatives immigrating to the U.S., or run for office. However, they do pay taxes to U.S. officials.

The lawsuit was filed by American Samoa residents living in Utah. They are suing for the right to citizenship under the 14th Amendment, which grants American citizenship at birth to anyone born in the country, the AP reported.

